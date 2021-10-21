Training given to help spot domestic abuse towards old folks

Re-elected: John Campion

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion funded training from Cranstoun for officers and staff as well as West Mercia Women’s Aid workers.

Mr Campion said: "In my Safer West Mercia Plan I promise to improve the response to domestic abuse and sexual violence, this covers all potential victims of this heartless crime including the many underrepresented victims.

"It is great to hear from those who attended the training the benefit it will bring to them and their roles when serving the community. The training is key in educating those who work frontline with the community. Unfortunately the truth is that older person abuse does happen in our community.”