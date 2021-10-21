Paedophile jailed after nine-year period of vile abuse

Predator William Fone, 71, was finally brought to justice this week after a nine-year period of vile abuse in the 1980s.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how he groomed the girl from the age of five, progressing from intimate touching through clothing, to even more depraved acts.

The court heard that the impact of Fone's abuse led to the girl having trouble at school, self-harm and had made it difficult for her to build relationships as an adult.

Fone, of Mill Farm Drive, Stirchley, Telford, was found guilty of 13 counts of indecent assault and two of buggery.

Nine of the indecent assault charges and one of the buggery charges relate to multiple occasions.

After the jury found him guilty, he was allowed a short period of time with his family within the precincts of the court building before he was sentenced.

The court heard from Fone's defence advocate that he "does not enjoy the best of health" and suffers from a number of conditions.

His partner was in court and "has been devoted to him for 40 years," the court was told.

Judge Stephen Thomas told Fone: "I have to sentence you for your activities over a number of years, from 1980 to 1989. The abuse started, as it does in so many cases, with you touching her through her clothing when she was five years old. She didn't know, at that time, that you were doing anything wrong. You took advantage of that.

"You continued to touch her in that way in a really classic case of grooming a young child."