Man accused of causing death by careless driving to appear in court

Mark Hughes, aged 27, from Edgeley Gardens, Whitchurch, is accused of causing the death of 35-year-old Danni Pitchford, from Whixall, by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The incident happened in Sedgeford, Whitchurch, on December 22 last year. Police said Mr Pitchford was loading items into the back of a Mercedes lorry when it was involved in a crash with a white Ford Transit van. He died at the scene.