Family of teen killed in suspected hit and run renew appeal a month on from his death

Tributes left in Bishop's Castle to Dylan Price, inset, who died the day before his 18th birthday

Dylan Price died the day before his 18th birthday on Sunday, September 19, after being injured on the unpaved and unlit B4385 Brampton Road, in his home town of Bishop's Castle.

Earlier this month for his funeral many wore red in a united outpouring of grief and lined the town centre streets to say farewell to him and show their support to his grief-stricken family.

A 42-year-old man from Bishop's Castle who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

But his family say they are still struggling to understand exactly what happened and need some 'closure'.

Izzy Price, Dylan’s sister, said: “As a family we are all just really struggling.

Dylan Price's funeral took place earlier this month

"We can’t come to terms with any of it, and we would love some information to help us get past this.

“None of us can drive down that road the same way we used to; just any information would really help.

"If you know anything just please come forward.”

His father Darren Price added: “We as a family will never be the same again, and we are devastated, but it has also effected the whole community.

“Please come forward and give the information you have, and hopefully we can put an end to this, in a way that gives us some closure.”

Dylan was found in the road at around 5am by a driver who called the ambulance service and the police.

A post-mortem examination revealed injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

The case has rocked the community, with the streets of the town lined with hundreds of people for the young rugby player’s funeral.

Dylan played rugby for Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club, and previously Shrewsbury Colts, and people attending were asked to wear an item of red clothing, representing his passion for the sport.

His coffin was carried into the church past a guard of honour from his former teammates.

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: “We understand the significant impact this tragic incident has had on the wider community, as well as on Dylan’s family and friends.

“We are continuing our investigation into his death, and are appealing for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on September 19 to please get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam any vehicles in the area or anyone acting suspiciously around these times.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident 140i of September 19 or visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about to leave information.