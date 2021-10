Police received reports of a stabbing in Castle Foregate at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Officers from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to the scene.

A man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with non-life changing injuries and was later discharged.

A 50-year-old man, from Shrewsbury, was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and has been released on bail.