Cannabis seized in drug raid

The cannabis found at the address in Ketley Bank

Officers from West Mercia Police say they successfully carried out a warrant on Blacksmiths Drive, where they seized a large quantity of cannabis plants.

The warrant on Blacksmiths Drive was carried out on Saturday . A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and was released under investigation.

A spokesperson said: "The warrant forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies under our Protect campaign."

"To report concerns about drugs and drugs supply visit the Tell Us About section of our website. Or, if you do not want to speak to police, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-org.uk."