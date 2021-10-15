Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following attack in Chirk

Police have appealed for witnesses or for information about the incident, which happened on Colliery Road just before midnight on Thursday.

Emergency services responded to 999 calls.

Officers say a 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed as police investigations got under way.

North Wales Police said that a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and investigations are currently ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Paul Jones said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage of relevance.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to get in touch with us on 101, or via the website, using reference Z151237.