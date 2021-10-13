Telford armed robbery suspects were found in nearby area

Police at the scene at the Leegomery Centre

The robbery happened at the Spar convenience store at the Leegomery Centre at around 8am on Tuesday - with the shop remaining closed more than 24 hours after the raid.

Police officers were still at the scene where the shop remained cordoned off, although the wider cordon around the centre and its car park has been lifted.

Armed officers were sent to the scene off Pool Farm Avenue in the aftermath of the raid, while a dog unit and helicopter were scrambled in a bid to track down the robbers.

Roads, green space and woodland were searched and three men - aged 33, 34 and 45 - were eventually arrested in the nearby area.

The Spar remained cordoned off on Wednesday morning

Both Apley Wood Primary School, which is directly next to Leegomery Centre, and Millbrook Primary School, which is around half a mile away, sent messages out to reassure parents their children were safe as armed police patrolled nearby.

Children were allowed to play outside again by midday.

The suspects all remained in custody on suspicion of armed robbery on Tuesday morning, while West Mercia Police launched an appeal for witnesses or people with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Anyone who was on or around Leegate Avenue, Pool Farm Avenue or surrounding roads, between 7.30am and 8.30am, has been urged to make contact with the force.