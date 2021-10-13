Appeal after teenager 'sexually assaulted and stalked' on canal path

A man is reported to have approached the girl on the canal path, near the Morrison’s car park, and sexually assaulted her on October 1, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

He is also alleged to have followed her to the Bron Gungrog area, on the other side of the town, between 7.30pm and 8pm on the same day.

Officers have also received a second report of a man following a woman to Salop Road shortly afterwards and approaching a woman near the Applegreen garage, when he made some unsolicited comments.

A suspect has been arrested, charged and remanded into custody but police are now appealing for further information regarding the incidents.