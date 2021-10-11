Telford murder accused to stand trial next year

A man accused of murder in Telford has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next month ahead of a trial next year.

Dawid Kurdziel died aged 23
Robert Wieczorkowski, 32 and of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, is charged with the murder of Dawid Kurdziel, 23, in the early hours of July 3, 2021.

Mr Kurdziel died in an ambulance on the way to hospital after being stabbed in Ketley.

He was found by the side of Holyhead Road and is believed to have been attacked near the play area next to Millennium Village, off Ketley Park Road.

At Stafford Crown Court on Monday, Wieczorkowski was remanded in custody until November 16 in preparation for a two-to-three week trial in February 2022.

He is yet to enter a plea.

Tributes left at the roadside where Dawid Kurdziel was found

Family tributes following Mr Kurdziel's death described him as "a great brother, son, uncle and friend".

A Go Fund Me page launched after his death also raised more than £10,000 towards funeral costs.

