Man accused of killing 80-year-old pensioner appears in court

Police and forensic teams outside a house in St Martins

Ashley Sumner, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is accused of unlawfully killing 80-year-old John Bathers in St Martins, near Oswestry, on September 6.

The 31-year-old faces further allegations of taking a vehicle without consent and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

Sumner spoke only to confirm his name during an appearance at Stafford Crown Court from HMP Hewell in Worcestershire on Monday.