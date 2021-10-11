Man accused of killing 80-year-old pensioner appears in court

Ashley Sumner, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is accused of unlawfully killing 80-year-old John Bathers in St Martins, near Oswestry, on September 6.
The 31-year-old faces further allegations of taking a vehicle without consent and driving other than in accordance with a licence.
Sumner spoke only to confirm his name during an appearance at Stafford Crown Court from HMP Hewell in Worcestershire on Monday.
Judge Kristina Montgomery QC remanded Sumner in custody to re-appear at the same court for a plea hearing on October 19.