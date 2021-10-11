Front counters at Shrewsbury and Telford's police stations could close twice a week, under new plans

West Mercia Police has launched a public consultation to allow the county's residents, as well as those in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, to have a say on the plans for its front counter services.

The police force says the way in which people contact and engage with the authority is evolving and it is keen to adapt to ensure it can provide an "appropriate and efficient service".

It comes as police chiefs say more people are reporting crimes or concerns online, or over the phone.

Following a review over a four month period, West Mercia Police is proposing to change the opening hours of it six front counters which are based at Monkmoor Police Station, Shrewsbury; Malinsgate Police Station, Telford; Hereford Police Station; Kidderminster Police Station; Redditch Police Station and Worcester Police Station.

Currently, they are open between 8am and 6.30pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-4pm on weekends and bank holidays.

But under the proposals, the front counters in Telford and Shrewsbury would close on Sundays, Mondays and bank holidays.

They would be open from 9am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

Assistant chief constable Rachel Jones said: “The way in which our communities contact and engage with us continually evolves, with more and more people wanting to speak to us either over the phone or via our digital channels.

“Contacting us online is proving to be a popular and convenient way for people to report a wide range of non-emergency crimes or incidents, apply for firearms licensing, pass on information or concerns and update us on a crime report.

“We want to ensure we continue to operate in line with these changing public expectations.

"We are seeing reductions in the numbers of people physically coming to police buildings, so it is right that we continue to adapt our digital, online and phone response accordingly.

“It is important to emphasise that this proposal would see the force retain all six of its front counters at Shrewsbury, Telford, Kidderminster, Redditch, Worcester and Hereford with only a reduction in opening hours to ensure consistency of provision across the force.

“In addition, it does not affect police officer numbers, nor the number of police bases we have, and so the public will not experience any difference in police visibility in our communities.

"We also have other mechanisms in place to contact police officers within our stations.

“It is important we hear your views on these changes as it will help us make a well informed decision. Please take part and tell us what you think through this consultation.”

To take the online survey visit wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=163393773822