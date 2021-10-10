Cannabis farm found by police in Telford

The cannabis farm found in Hadley

Police seized cannabis plants growing at an address in Hadley this week.

They are also encouraging people to report any suspicious behaviour if they think they could be living near to a cannabis farm.

A recent message put out by Telford & Wrekin Cops on Facebook said: "Hadley & Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood team located a cannabis grow at an address in Hadley.

"Seized & destroyed. If you see/hear or smell anything suspicious in your neighbourhood & think you could be living near a cannabis grow let the team know hl.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk"

Police can also be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.