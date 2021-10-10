Cannabis farm found by police in Telford

By Lisa O'Brien

A cannabis farm has been found at a property in Telford.

The cannabis farm found in Hadley
Police seized cannabis plants growing at an address in Hadley this week.

They are also encouraging people to report any suspicious behaviour if they think they could be living near to a cannabis farm.

A recent message put out by Telford & Wrekin Cops on Facebook said: "Hadley & Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood team located a cannabis grow at an address in Hadley.

"Seized & destroyed. If you see/hear or smell anything suspicious in your neighbourhood & think you could be living near a cannabis grow let the team know hl.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk"

Police can also be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.

If it is an emergency, call 999.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

