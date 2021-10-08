Appeal after motorist hit beside broken down car

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in is 60s was hit by a car on the A5.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident took place after the man had broken down and was stood beside his car.

He was hit by a passing vehicle, which left him with injuries to his arm and cuts to his face.

Police said the vehicle responsible did not stop after the incident, which took place at Churncote, Shrewsbury, at around 7.30pm on Monday, October 4.

Investigating officer PC Craig Byle said: “I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and saw the collision or captured the broken down vehicle on dash cam to please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the website at www.westmerciapolice.uk or by calling PC Byle on 07967 300058 quoting incident 520i of October 4.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News