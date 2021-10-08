Appeal after motorist hit beside broken down car

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident took place after the man had broken down and was stood beside his car.

He was hit by a passing vehicle, which left him with injuries to his arm and cuts to his face.

Police said the vehicle responsible did not stop after the incident, which took place at Churncote, Shrewsbury, at around 7.30pm on Monday, October 4.

Investigating officer PC Craig Byle said: “I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and saw the collision or captured the broken down vehicle on dash cam to please contact us.”