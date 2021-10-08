Problem property in Telford closed after 40 police call outs in three months

Addenbrooke House, Telford & Wrekin Council's head office

Police had been called out to the property in south Telford 40 times in the last three months.

There have been concerns over aggressive behaviour, noise nuisance, damage and other issues.

Telford & Wrekin Council, supported by West Mercia Police, have now used their powers for the first time to close down the residential property.

The power for local authorities to issue closure notices and subsequently apply to the courts for closure orders is designed to protect victims and communities by quickly closing premises that are causing nuisance or disorder.

The closure order, the first of its kind obtained in the area, was granted following a hearing on Wednesday at Shropshire Magistrates' Court.

It partially closes the property for an initial period of three months, meaning that anyone other than the owner entering or remaining at the property can be arrested and sentenced to up to 51 weeks in prison.

The council is now supporting and working with the property’s owner to make the residence a safe space.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: “The police have been called out to this property 40 times in the last three months.

"It has clearly been a huge concern for the community who live in the vicinity.

“I’m delighted that our anti-social behaviour (ASB) team has successfully brought this action. It shows that Telford & Wrekin Council will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and will use all powers at our disposal to deal with it.

“We have recently invested more resources into our ASB team, and this investment is now paying dividends, with officers enabled to build successful cases such as this one, the outcome of which will significantly improve our residents’ enjoyment of their neighbourhood.

“Our vision as a council is to protect, care and invest to create a better borough, and I’m proud that the hard work and care displayed by our ASB team has led to this positive result for our residents.