CCTV system expanded in Shropshire village

Vice-chair of Highley Parish Council Cllr Peter Vinall; DPCC Tracey Onslow; Chair of Highley Parish Council Cllr Dave Tremellen

Tracey Onslow, the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, visited Highley this week to see the recently upgraded CCTV system in the village.

The scheme has been running for several years but the grant enabled the parish council to extend the reach of the camera system and enable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

The DPCC was impressed by the system, and recommended the parish council apply for further funding to expand the reach of the ANPR which has already been used in to provide supporting evidence in a recent case.

Councillor Dave Tremellen said that the upgrade had already proven its worth to the local community and police.

He added: "It has helped to improve the partnership between the police and the community.

"The local police cover an area of around 200 square miles, and this will help them to do their jobs."

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I recognise that CCTV is an extremely valuable resource. Not only can the presence of a camera make people feel more secure, but by having fit-for-purpose equipment it will ensure better quality of images which will assist the police.