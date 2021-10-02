Crime commissioner says officers must be able to raise concerns about colleagues

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion's comments come in the wake of the sentencing of Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens was a serving police officer who kidnapped and murdered Ms Everard using a fake arrest.

It has been revealed that police officers allegedly shared offensive messages with Couzens over Whatsapp in the months before he killed Ms Everard

Mr Campion said he has sought reassurance from West Mercia Police Chief Constable Pippa Mills, over a number of details that have emerged from the case – including means for the public to confirm the identity of officers.

A statement from Mr Campion said he was "seeking reassurance that proactive work is in place to identify inappropriate use of police equipment by West Mercia police officers and staff including staff being comfortable in raising their concerns regarding colleagues through the appropriate channels and that they are encouraged to do so".

He said: “This horrific incident will have understandably affected the trust of the country in policing. One individual’s actions should not undo the excellent and committed work that many officers tirelessly do to protect all members of our community both in West Mercia and nationally.

“I as commissioner know that now more than ever, members of our community especially women and girls need to feel reassured. Reassurance needs to be in place to guarantee everyone will be treated appropriately should a police officer speak to them. That they only experience the police in a legitimate manner or when they need assistance. They should be confident in the service they are provided with.