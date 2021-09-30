West Brom fan jailed for racially abusing midfielder Romaine Sawyers on social media

Simon Silwood arriving for sentencing. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Simon Silwood posted a message saying Romaine Sawyers should win the "Baboon d'Or" - a sarcastic reference to the Ballon d'Or trophy - following his team's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26.

The 50-year-old denied the offence, telling police his message on the group was "stupid not racial" and claiming autocorrect had changed the word "buffoon" to "baboon".

Silwood, who has been banned for life by West Brom, was convicted last month at Walsall Magistrates' Court after District Judge Briony Clarke ruled he was "not a credible witness" and had meant the post to be offensive.

The court heard that Sawyers, who is currently on loan at Stoke City and was reporting a separate alleged racist social media post when he was shown Silwood's message, was left feeling "harassed, alarmed and distressed" after reading it.

Romaine Sawyers of West Bromwich Albion

Passing sentence on Silwood, of Randall Close, Kingswinford, Dudley, at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, District Judge Clarke told him: "This is, Mr Silwood, a serious offence.

"There is no place for racism or racist abuse online. This clearly in my view crosses the custody threshold.

"I assess the remorse you have for your actions as very minimal indeed.

"In my view it (the offence) falls into the category of greatest harm. We have to accept it had a wider impact and a substantial impact on Mr Sawyers.

"In my view, taking into account what I have heard, there is no reason to suspend the sentence."

Silwood, who was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and total of £1,000 in costs and compensation, was charged following an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, who is the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

Opening the case at the earlier hearing, prosecutor Simon Brownsey said his case was that the message posted by Silwood to a West Bromwich Albion Fan Zone Facebook group "was intentionally posted and was blatant racism towards black professional footballer Mr Romaine Sawyers".

"Three posts were placed on that thread," the prosecutor said. "The first one said 'b*****d'. The second was 'white lives matter when you try and watch'.

"The third post, from Mr Silwood, said 'Baboon dor'."

Prior to sentence, Mr Brownsey submitted the offence was a "grossly offensive racial hate crime" which had impacted on all black professional footballers and wider society, putting it into a higher category of harm caused.

Simon Silwood was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars. Photo: West Midlands Police

In a statement provided to the court, Sawyers said: "On Friday January 29, I attended the Hawthorns to provide a statement to the police regarding a separate incident where I was racially abused on Instagram.

"I was made aware of another incident regarding the colour of my skin.

"I knew what I was about to look at was going to be of an abusive nature.

"As I read it, I felt numb and did not know what to say. Having seen the word baboon I assumed it was referring to the colour of my skin.

"The word has left me feeling harassed, alarmed and distressed, and I find the message to be racist based on the colour of my skin.

"The whole incident has left me extremely upset.

"I find it difficult to believe that in 2021 there are still people out in society who believe it is acceptable to behave like this."

Offering mitigation prior to sentence, defence barrister Rupert Jones said of Silwood: "He has suffered a very public humiliation, entirely of his own doing.

"He himself has received messages and threats since his conviction. He has now had the opportunity, somewhat ironically, to experience what that is like."