WATCH: Drug driver smashes into payment booth on M6 Toll

The moment the crash happened on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire

The dramatic crash happened when the driver lost control of their car at the toll booth in Norton Canes, Staffordshire, last year.

The video shows the moment the car rolled onto its side, ploughed into the payment booth and crashed on top of a stationary car belonging to a driver who was waiting to pay.

Despite the severity of the impact nobody was seriously hurt. However a female toll booth operator, who was in the booth when the crash happened, was injured and is still receiving treatment.

Swab samples showed that the 28-year-old driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had several controlled drugs in his system at the time of the collision.

He was convicted of dangerous driving but avoided prison.

He was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and banned from the road for three years.

Inspector Sion Hathaway, from the Central Motorway Policing Group, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the individuals caught in the consequences of this reckless driver’s decision to take drugs.

"It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured.

"I hope that this footage presents a real warning to anyone who is thinking about getting behind the wheel in an intoxicated state.