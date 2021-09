West Mercia Police arrested the 31-year-old after a man aged 60 was found dead in New Road in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, at 8am on Sunday.

Reports from residents suggested the man had been discovered near to the former Fountain Inn public house, with the road closed by police on Sunday while investigations were carried out.

Police said that a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.