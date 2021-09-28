Telford murder suspect remains in custody after 60-year-old's death

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Telford Police arrested the 31-year-old as part of an investigation into the death of 60-year-old man.

Officers said the victim's body had been found at New Road in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, at around 8am on Sunday.

It is understood that the man was found near to the former Fountain Inn public house, with the road closed by police on while investigations were carried out.

On Tuesday the force confirmed that the suspect remained in custody.

Police have sought to reassure the public over the death, describing it as an "isolated incident".

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

