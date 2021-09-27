Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old in Telford

Police said the suspect remains in custody

Telford Police said that the 60-year-old had been found dead at New Road in Wrockwardine Wood on Sunday morning.

Reports from local residents suggested the man had been discovered near to the former Fountain Inn public house, with the road closed by police on Sunday while investigations were carried out.

Police said that a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers said they believe it was an "isolated incident".

A spokesman for the force said: "A man has been arrested in a connection with a death in Telford yesterday.

"Officers were called at just after 8am yesterday to New Road after a 60-year-old man sadly died. His death is being treated as suspicious.

"A 31-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in custody as our enquiries continue.