Man seriously injured in Shrewsbury town centre attack

The attack happened outside Lloyds Bank in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Police are appealing for information following the assault outside Lloyds Bank, at the bottom of Pride Hill.

Officers say the attack happened at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

A man was approached by two men and struck with a "long object". The men then left the scene in a car.

The suspects are described as white, believed to be in their 20s or 30s and between 5ft 6 and 5ft 11. Both were described as wearing a t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

The attack was one of several incidents which kept police busy in Shrewsbury over the weekend.

On Friday armed officers and the police helicopter were sent to the town to help track down a suspected knifeman.

On the same evening police were sent to McDonald's in Battlefield where staff were unwell, however West Mercia Police provided no information regarding the incident apart from to say it was "isolated".

Detective Constable Darren Holmes of West Mercia Police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Pride Hill area at the time to get in touch with us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who was the area that may have mobile or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation. I would also like to reassure the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101 or visit our website, quoting incident 00826i of 18 September, 2021 or report it online via the police website.