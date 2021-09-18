Youths jailed for brutal drunken attack that left dad's jaw 'hanging off'

Caernarfon Crown Court heard about the extent of the injuries inflicted. Photo: Google

Jason Perry was out walking along a river path in Newtown in August 2019 with his wife, 13-year-old daughter and pet dog, when he encountered three youths and was attacked.

George Dee, 19, of Crescent Street, Newtown, and Jay Williams, 18, of Meadow View, Newtown, have both been jailed for the attack which left their victim with "grave and permanent" injuries.

The pair admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening behaviour on social media afterwards.

Prosecutor John Philpotts told Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday that the injuries were consistent with him being kicked or stamped upon on the ground, and fixing the victim’s jaw was described as a “particularly challenging” operation.

Mr Perry had to avoid eating hard food, and said it felt like his jaw was under local anaesthetic because of the attack.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, said the youths had started to harass the family and then lost their tempers. Mr Perry went to his daughter’s aid and the teens turned on him in a “brutal” attack which left his jaw hanging off his face.

A specialist facial surgeon said it was one of the worst jaw fractures he had come across and the victim would never recover fully. The teens caused injuries which were “grave and permanent.”

Ryan Rothwell, defending, said Dee had been just 17 at the time. He had an “unstable” upbringing and was expelled from college but now had employment.

Richard Edwards, representing Williams, said his behaviour couldn’t be excused. He left school at 15 with no qualifications and had no father figure. He was 16 at the time of the violence.

“He wants to come out(of detention) a better person,” counsel added. Williams was remorseful.