Suspected arson at Madeley allotment

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended an allotment on Woodside Avenue in Madeley at around 6am on Friday, September 17, where a shed has been set on fire.

The Fire Service confirmed that only one appliance was needed, and the fire was put out within half an hour.

However, they also confirmed that a fire investigation officer attended the scene, and the police were called to investigate, as they believe that the fire was started deliberately.