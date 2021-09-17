Sum of money stolen from property in Mid Wales

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a burglary which occurred at approximately 12.30pm on September 4.

The undisclosed amount was stolen from an address in Newgate Street, Brecon.

Police would like to speak to a man who may have information which could help the investigation.

He is described as a white male in his 40s, with mousey blonde hair shaved on both sides, a stocky build and clean shaven.

Residents in the area who have CCTV or doorbell videos are asked to check these for anybody matching the description.

Anyone who saw the man, knows his identity, or has information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference DPP/0089/04/09/2021/01/C