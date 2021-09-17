Burglars leave empty-handed after being challenged by 98-year-old woman

CrimePublished:

A 98-year-old woman challenged three people who attempted a "sickening burglary", police said.

Three people entered a property in Camberley Drive, Wrexham, late on Wednesday night, North Wales Police said.

They carried out an "untidy search, throwing furniture around in the attempt to find valuable items" until a 98-year-old woman who lived at the address heard the noise and confronted them and the group left empty-handed.

Inspector Luke Hughes said: "The lady, whilst shocked, was not hurt in this incident."

He added the woman will "no doubt" be impacted by the burglary.

Officers have appealed for information about the trio - believed to be men - or anyone with CCTV of the area at around 11.30pm to contact them on 101.

Crime
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News