Burglars leave empty-handed after being challenged by 98-year-old woman

Three people entered a property in Camberley Drive, Wrexham, late on Wednesday night, North Wales Police said.

They carried out an "untidy search, throwing furniture around in the attempt to find valuable items" until a 98-year-old woman who lived at the address heard the noise and confronted them and the group left empty-handed.

Inspector Luke Hughes said: "The lady, whilst shocked, was not hurt in this incident."

He added the woman will "no doubt" be impacted by the burglary.