Shrewsbury town centre alleyway sealed off for police investigation

Police have sealed off a town-centre passageway while a forensics team examines the scene.

The scene on High Street where police have taped off a section of pavement and access to an alleyway

Officers have been standing guard at Peacock's Passage, off High Street in Shrewsbury, on Tuesday afternoon.

The alley has been sealed off by police tape which also surrounds a stretch of the High Street pavement in front of the vegan street food cafe Okra.

A Crime Scene Investigation team is also at the scene.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Okra had to shut early as a result of the investigation and the cafe customers on Facebook it would not be back open on Wednesday "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Peacock's Passage connects High Street to Princess Street and is in between Okra and Neal's Yard Remedies.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.

