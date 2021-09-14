Police appeal over dog thefts

By Dominic Robertson

Police are appealing for witnesses after three dogs were stolen.

Dyfed Powys Police are looking into the incident at Llangedwyn in Mid Wales.

They said that the dogs taken included border terrier, aged three and half years, and two cocker spaniels, aged four months.

The force said that the thefts had taken place between midday and 2pm on Thursday, August 19.

Anyone with information can contact police online a: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

