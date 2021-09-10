West Mercia Police said that officers are looking into the Oswestry incident, but that no arrests have been made.

There have been reports that several men, armed with weapons, burst into a house in Cherry Tree Drive.

The incident took place late on Monday evening.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 11.20pm on Monday, September 6, West Mercia Police officers attended an address in Cherry Tree Drive, Oswestry, following a report of aggravated burglary.