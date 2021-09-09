Three charged after Telford robbery

A robbery and attempted robbery happened at the business in Parkway, Madeley, at around 11pm on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.

Detectives have not confirmed which business was targeted but have appealed for anyone who may have seen a silver Audi being driven in the area to come forward.

Det Sgt Ben Poppleton said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of these incidents.

“We would also like anyone who may have seen a silver Audi or captured it on dash cam to please get in touch.”

Three men have been charged in connection with the incident and were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Steven Easthope, aged 27, of Willowfield, Telford, was charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Frank Ivors, aged 46, of Waltondale, Telford, was charged with robbery and attempted robbery

Elliot Bigland, aged 31, of Three Tuns, High Street, Ironbridge was charged with attempted robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ using reference 22/79049/21.