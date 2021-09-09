Jogger mugged of iPhone and Apple Watch during daylight attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

Telford Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which took place on the Spring Village footpath off Dawley Road.

The incident took place at around 9am on Tuesday, September 7.

The men drove away on a moped after the incident, neither wearing helmets.

Detective Constable Lisa Roberts said: “This incident happened in daylight when many people are likely to have been driving along Dawley Road.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a moped being driven in the area around the time of the incident.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area around that time that may have captured the moped on dash cam.”