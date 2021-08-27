Drunk man who screamed at woman and demanded sandwich is fined

Darren Peter Hopwood was shouting and singing at people in the street and shouted at an elderly lady demanding her sandwich in Irfon Terrace, Llanwrtyd Wells, Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court heard.

The 49 year-old of Irfon Terrace also had three grams of cannabis, worth about £30 on him, at the time of the incident at 12 noon on July 14.

Prosecuting, Mr Stephen Davies said Emma Gilchrist noticed Hopwood out of the window and he was shouting and singing at people. She said he was also cocking his arm like a gun and pointing it at people, and demanded a sandwich from the woman.

She said she thought he was drunk and he was telling people he was ‘mashed’.

The police said he was intoxicated, volatile and unpredictable when they attended. He was shouting ‘come on then’ at them.

Hopwood was told by the police to go home and quieten down but he did not listen so he was arrested. During a search the cannabis was discovered.

The court was told Hopwood has previous convictions including a drunk and disorderly matter in 2020.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Hopwood could not recall the incident but he does not dispute the behaviour alleged.

He said: “It does seem to have been slightly bizarre behaviour and he accepts he was heavily intoxicated on the day in question.” Mr Walters said Hopwood’s drugs were for his own use and he is on benefits.

Chairman of the magistrates, Geraint Evans asked: “Is it normally your course of action to blow all your state welfare money on drugs and alcohol?”

Hopwood replied: “I try not to and I am seeking help from Kaleidoscope for my issues.”

The magistrates fined him £40 for being drunk and disorderly and £80 for the drugs, and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.