Graffiti 'hit squad' launched in West Midlands to tackle vandalism on railway network

Graffiti is cleaned up in Digbeth. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail and West Midlands Rail Executive chiefs are investing more than £700,000 to clean up lines, bridges and all things railway-related.

Graffiti can make people feel unsafe and gives off the impression of an "uncared-for environment" with the team hoping to tackle the issue, bosses say.

The team was launched earlier this month and is already at work tackling graffiti, to ensure the railway is ready for the Commonwealth Games next year.

Allun Edge, maintenance protection coordinator at Network Rail, said: "The railway is a regular target for graffiti but we are determined to tackle it and give the best impression to passengers, local communities and the worldwide audience which will be watching us during the Commonwealth Games next year.

"Removing graffiti is an ongoing battle but we know the majority of people hate it as much as we do. Trespassing on the railway to do it can also have fatal consequences and it’s simply not worth risking your life to spray a wall with a tag."

Malcolm Holmes, executive director of the West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE), said the move sends a "positive message" that stations, bridges and lines are "not only being cared for but under regular supervision."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP added: "Graffiti on our railways is unsightly, it makes people feel unsafe and can lead to further crime taking place. It is therefore fantastic to see Network Rail taking the initiative and clearing it up.

"Removing graffiti across the network will help clean up our railway and make stations and services more pleasant for passengers as we build back better and prepare for the Commonwealth Games."