Officers face unusual call to calm horse down after walker injured

APC Mottram takes care of the horse

PC Grace Mottram and PC Paul Florey were called to reports of a horse charging at people walking in a field near Goscote Lane in Bloxwich, Walsall, on Wednesday.

The horse, described by police as "black, small build, four legs and roughly 12 hands tall", had broken free from its tether and barged one walker to the floor.

PC Mottram, who grew up on a farm in Shropshire, was able to gain the scared horse's trust and walked it back to safety.

PC Mottram, said: "The horse was clearly spooked at being alone and free to wander in the field, and was scared of the dogs.

"I’m used to dealing with animals, so called it over and quickly had it back under control.

"The horse had water and food by its tether and is known to be kept there locally.

"It really goes to show you never know from one day to the next what you’ll be faced with as a police officer.

"I joined just over two years ago and am loving the variety of the role; there’s rarely a dull moment."