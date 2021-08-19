West Mercia Police backs national campaign to raise awareness of drug driving

West Mercia Police is supporting a national police enforcement campaign to raise awareness of the issues around driving under the influence of drugs.

The topic is being highlighted across social media and increased enforcement activity from police officers across the region will also be in place.

Figures indicate that, over the past three years, eight people were killed and 51 seriously injured in West Mercia following collisions where drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

Roadside testing has been used to detect those drivers under the influence of drugs.

Police officers have had the ability to do a simple saliva test at the side of the road to detect for the presence of cannabis or cocaine since 2015.

Officers can carry out a ‘field impairment’ test if they think a motorist is unfit to drive because of taking drugs.

If drug use is suspected they can be arrested and will have to take a blood or urine test at a police station to identify if a drug is present in their system.

If convicted of driving under the influence of drugs you can receive a minimum one year driving ban, an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison and a criminal record which will show a drug driving offence and will remain on a driving licence for 11 years.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan, from West Mercia Police, said: “There are still people out there who feel they can take a chance driving with drugs in their system.