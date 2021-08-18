Date set for Telford murder suspect next to appear in court

Dawid Kurdziel

Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel, who was killed in Ketley in the early hours of July 3.

He will next appear at Stafford Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing. A short hearing was held in his absence at the court to set the date.

Wieczorkowski, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, remains in custody.

Mr Kurdziel died outside the Blue Elephant restaurant on Holyhead Road in Ketley but is believed to have been stabbed around 400 metres away, near the park and play area next to Millennium Village, off Ketley Park Road.

Family tributes following his death described him as "a great brother, son, uncle and friend".

A Go Fund Me page launched after his death also raised more than £10,000 towards funeral costs.

In a statement his family said he would always be remembered as someone smiling.

They said: "Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that's how he will be remembered.

"He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply."

They added that the 23-year-old would be "forever in our hearts”.