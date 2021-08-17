Protestor given suspended sentence for smashing windows at MP's office sending shards of glass across the room

Wayne Powell, wearing the yellow T-shirt, with supporters outside Welshpool magistrates court

Wayne Robert Powell told police that he rang to tell them what he had done that it was his protest over the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The 53 year old from Bryn u Gog, Machynlleth warned the MP's staff before using a hammer and chisel to smash 16 small panes of glass using a hammer and chisel on July 7.

Staff said it had been a miracle that none of them had been injured by flying glass.

At Welshpool Magistrates court on Tuesday (17) magistrates sentenced Powell, who pleaded guilty to criminal damage at an earlier hearing, to two months in prison suspended for a year and ordered him to carry out 100 hours unpaid work in the community and pay £1,500 compensation for the damage.

"There is a difference between peaceful protest and criminal damage and this was pre-meditated criminal damage carried out with a high degree of planning which caused serious distress.

"Yes, by all means peacefully protest, we all have things that we are not happy about in society, but this was criminal damage."

Prosecutor Helen Tench said the incident occurred at Mr Williams’ office, in the High Street, Welshpool, at 3.30pm.

After warning staff to stay back he used a metal chisel and wooden mallet to small the glass.

Office manager, James Llewellyn, said razor sharp shards of glass flew on the desks, storms and chairs.

When he saw one of the staff had a dog he stopped as, he told police, he didnt want to scare the animal.

“He had a metal chisel and a wooden mallet and was heard telling people to ‘get back from the window’ prior to using the items. Sixteen panes of glass were smashed in total.

When police arrived Powell gagged himself with black tape saying he was protesting against the gagging of peaceful protest and not vandalism.

In a letter to the court Mr Llewellyn said all the staff had been in fear and that he had flash blacks about the day. After the murder of MP, Jo Cox, he said staff were worried about attacks on the offices of MPs.

The office, a listed building, had not been able to open since the damage because of the work involved in replacing the windows.

Mr Owain Jones for Powell, said his client was a keen protestor.

He had warned staff to step back before his actions which he had had been low level criminal damage.

He said Powell had also thanks police for the way they had handled his case.

A small group of placard holding supporters waited outside the court for Powell.