Man charged with murder of 23-year-old stabbed to death in Telford

Dawid Kurdziel, 23, was stabbed to death in Ketley

Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, is accused of murdering 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel in Ketley in the early hours of July 3.

Mr Kurdziel died outside the Blue Elephant restaurant on Holyhead Road but is believed to have been stabbed around 400 metres away near the park and play area next to Millennium Village, off Ketley Road.

Wieczorkowski, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, was charged with murder on Sunday and was remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Flowers and candles remain at the scene where Mr Kurdziel died.

Tributes left at the scene on Holyhead Road

In a statement after his death, his family described him as "a great brother, son, uncle and friend."

They added: "He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that's how he will be remembered.

“He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.