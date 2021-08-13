Police at Bridgnorth Road, bottom, and in Heath Town, top left, after the murder of Jomaa Jerrare. Photos: Tim Thursfield and SnapperSK

A 56-year-old from Bilston and a 76-year-old from Kingstanding in Birmingham are being questioned by detectives over Jomaa Jerrare's death.

Ms Jerrare, aged 52 and from Heath Town in Wolverhampton, was found dead in a layby on Bridgnorth Road in Perton in the early hours of Monday morning.

The suspects are the second and third people to be arrested over her death, with the first man released after accounting for why he was in the area near where Ms Jerrare was found.

It took police two days to identify Ms Jerrare, with officers initially believing the body belonged to a younger woman.

Interactive map shows key locations:

The severity of the burns to her body meant it was difficult to establish her age, gender and ethnicity.

Both suspects remained in custody on Friday morning, Staffordshire Police said.

It comes after the officer leading the investigation appealed for information regarding Ms Jerrare's recent movements from the layby where she was found.

Ms Jerrare had not been seen by her family for six weeks or by neighbours for four weeks.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm at the scene where Ms Jerrare was found

But Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm said because of her chaotic lifestyle, which had involved substance abuse, it was not unusual for her to be out of contact for a length of time. She had not been reported missing.

He said she had "lots of friends and acquaintances" and teams were trying to establish if she had any "long-term partners".

Ms Jerrare lived alone in Heath Town and had lived in and around Wolverhampton for most of her life.

Ms Jerrare lived in a high-rise building in Heath Town, Wolverhampton

Police believe that Ms Jerrare was killed before being driven to the layby but it is not yet known where or how she died after a post mortem failed to confirm the cause of death.

The stretch of road on the western edge of Wolverhampton where she was found remains cordoned off by police as specialist teams scour nearby fields and hedgerows. It is expected to stay shut until the end of the week.