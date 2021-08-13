SIO Traders of Whitchurch was wound up in the High Court following confidential enquiries conducted by the Insolvency Service, which proved the company never traded.

Investigators uncovered that SIO Traders registered their offices in the town but provided false lease documents and utility bills to 14 different local authorities to fraudulently claim they traded out of premises in their respective areas.

SIO Traders claimed they supplied PPE and secured £95,000 worth of business grants from 10 local authorities. The company also received a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan it was not entitled to.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: "This decisive enforcement action shows that we will not tolerate shameless attempts to defraud the taxpayer and falsely claim public money intended to help businesses through the pandemic.

"We are cracking down on Covid fraud across the board and those who have tried to take support they were not entitled to, which was given in response to the worst crisis of our lifetimes, can expect to face heavy consequences."