Bridgnorth Road still shut as police search area where woman's body found

Part of Bridgnorth Road is closed after a body was found

Police officers and forensic specialists remain at the scene on the A454 Bridgnorth Road more than 36 hours after the suspected murder victim's body was discovered.

The road was closed in the early hours of Monday between Wightwick and Perton as detectives began their investigation.

Blue forensic tents were put up at the scene and the road was shut between Tinacre Hill and Jenny Walkers Lane after the body was discovered at around 2.45am.

The victim's identity is yet to be confirmed, with police on Monday only able to say that the body was "believed to be that of a woman".

The cause of death is also not yet known but Staffordshire Police has confirmed the death is being treated as murder.

An aerial view showing forensic tents on Bridgnorth Road on Mondayy

As a result it is not yet known when Bridgnorth Road will reopen, with drivers likely to face congestion as a result.

There have been long delays on nearby roads, with people living in the Perton, Pattingham and Codsall areas already having to contend with congestion due to major roadworks at the junction of A41, Wrottesley Park Road and Heath House Lane.

Another road closure is in place at nearby Tinacre Hill, Wightwick, near where the body was found.

There have also been long queues near the other end of Perton in Compton where temporary traffic lights have led to tailbacks on Compton Road, Bridgnorth Road and Henwood Road.