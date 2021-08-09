Police commissioner urges public to help protect the protectors

There were around 37,000 assaults on police officers last year

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said figures showing 621 of the force's officers were attacked between April last year and March this year, were "disappointing", and evidence of "too much violence in our communities full stop".

Mr Campion said that while people should not put themselves in harm's way, they should consider how they can help cut the level of violent incidents in society – by stepping in when friends are 'kicking off', or being prepared to act as a witness after people have been attacked.

The commissioner has also said the pace of handling cases in the courts can erode police confidence that their attackers are punished in a timely and appropriate manner.

He has also expressed disgust at the use of Covid as a weapon against police – with offenders coughing or spitting at officers – but said it was sadly nothing new, with police having faced similar attacks for many years.

Mr Campion said: "There is too much violence in our communities full stop, too much against individual citizens and too much used against police. It is really disappointing that despite 18 months of society having lots of restrictions imposed, and 'being kind' I thought was at the centre of that, so to see the figures so high is really disappointing.

"No emergency worker goes to work to be assaulted."

The commissioner said he believes it is important the public play a part in helping to reduce violence in society.

He said: "There is no quick fix but we can make sure we are continuing to make progress. If we are in a group of friends and someone in that group of friends starts to kick off, are we willing to intervene to stop that? Are we as a community willing to challenge behaviour around us? If we see a police officer assaulted are we willing to step forward and be a witness for example?

"People should not put themselves in harm's way but not walking by on the other side means being prepared to work as a witness, saying 'these are people that protect us and I will be part of protecting our protectors'."

He added: "I accept violence is part of our society but there are too many choosing this behaviour and not getting the consequences of that."

Mr Campion said there are still too many incidents where people spit or cough at police officers or emergency workers.

He said: "It is disgusting, using the fear of coronavirus and our health as a weapon is disgraceful – but let's be clear, this has been going on for a long time.

"That threat of violence to cause fear is there whether it is kicking, shoving, telling them they have got a disease, spitting on them, getting blood on them, they are all about striking fear and we should all ask ourselves why.

"Sometimes police officers are assaulted when people are in a mental health crisis and I understand that, but there are too many people choosing to strike fear in these people who are working to keep them safe."

Mr Campion said there is concern with some officers that attacks on them are not dealt with swiftly about by the courts – eroding their confidence in the process.

Asked if police believe the incidents are dealt with appropriately he said: "No, not always and I think that is disappointing. I think things take too long to get to court, any compensation or reparation takes too long. It is not just around assaults against emergency workers, it is in our wider system full stop, and the pandemic has exacerbated that.