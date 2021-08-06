Police investigating drug courier found £100,000 stash of heroin and crack cocaine

Keith Hill

His arrest led to drugs being seized with a street value of about £100,000.

Keith Hill 47, of Ridgemoor Road, Leominster, was stopped by officers in June 30, 2020,last year while driving a van in the town.

Heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine was found hidden under a seat. A search of his home was later carried out and officers seized a torch which was a fully working stun gun.

While officers investigated Hill’s offences they discovered he was involved in transporting Class A drugs from Liverpool into Herefordshire. He then used others to distribute heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine throughout the county.

In March this year four simultaneous search warrants in Leominster and Kington as part of the investigation. In total officers recovered just under a kilo of Class A Drugs which had a potential street value of approximately £100,000. Equipment used to compress the drugs was also found at one of the properties as well as £7,000 in cash.

Lewis Plant, aged 22 of Hawkins Court, Hereford and Bradley Reader, aged 20 of Tan Y Bryn, Holyhead, were both distributing Class A drugs in Leominster and Hereford and were arrested as part of the operation. Keith Hill was also further arrested at that time.

At Worcester Crown Court on Thursday Hill was sentenced to nine year imprisonment for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of criminal property.

Plant was jailed for four years 10 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and Reader was jailed for two years and three months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

All three pleaded guilty.

Detective Inspector Matt Cartwright said: “Following the initial arrest of Keith Hill we were able to identify that he was distributing drugs throughout Herefordshire.

“I welcome the sentences handed down to these three men. It demonstrates that we will not tolerate any form of drug dealing and those caught should expect severe prison sentence.

“Tackling drugs and organised crime is a force priority and we will continue to pursue those involved. Our teams have worked tirelessly to uncover this county line and the criminality within it. We continue to work closely with our communities who share vital intelligence with us so that we can help protect people from harm.

“I urge anyone who is concerned that drug dealing is happening in their street or town to please contact us, or alternatively Crimestoppers – an independent charity – and we will investigate.”

West Mercia Police’s Protect campaign aims to tackle serious and organised crime together and is underpinned by a four P principle – Pursue, Prevent, Protect and Prepare.