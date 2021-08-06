Man jailed after stabbing

Andrew Thomas Leslie, 50 of Cunnery Road, Church Stretton, pleaded guilty to Section 18 Wounding at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (2). He was jailed for five and a half years.

He attacked a 30-year-man on June 13 in a property on Cunnery Road. His victim sustained injuries which required surgery.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones Said: “We know this attack had a significant impact on the local community and I hope this sentence offers reassurance that police will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour in our communities.

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle violence involving knives, and work diligently to identify those who are carrying knives as well as those involved in violent crime.”