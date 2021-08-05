Pair admit environmental offences over Telford recycling site

The site was engulfed in a blaze earlier this year. Photo: Sam Bagnall

Both Jonathan James Nicholson and Mark Alexander Nicholson pleaded guilty to charges relating to their management of Greenway Polymers in Ketley in 2016.

Mark Nicholson, of Keady Road, Armagh, Northern Ireland, and Jonathan Nicholson, of Drumman Heights, Armagh, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court earlier this week.

They both admitted one count of conducting/causing/knowingly permitting activity in contravention with an environmental permit, on December 12, 2016.

The case was committed to Worcester Crown Court and will be heard on September 1.

The Greenway site was subject to a massive fire earlier this year, with the fire service, Environment Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council spending a month extinguishing the blaze.