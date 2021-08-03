Three arrested a police called to reports of domestic disturbance

Stonedale, Sutton Hill

A large number of officers went to the area at about 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that a woman in her 30s was arrested for assault on an emergency worker and a 17 year old girl was arrested for public order offence.

"Both have subsequently been released under investigation. A 17 year old boy was also arrested for actual bodily harm however no further action is being taken," he said.