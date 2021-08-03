Three arrested a police called to reports of domestic disturbance

A large number of officers went to the area at about 6.30pm.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that a woman in her 30s was arrested for assault on an emergency worker and a 17 year old girl was arrested for public order offence.
"Both have subsequently been released under investigation. A 17 year old boy was also arrested for actual bodily harm however no further action is being taken," he said.
Photographs of at least six police patrol cars were posted on social media with local people speculating on why officers were there in such force.