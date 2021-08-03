Police renew appeal to find Telford murder suspect

Robert Wieczorkowski is being sought by police.

Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, is being sought in connection with the murder of Dawid Kurdziel.

Mr Kurdziel was killed in Ketley, Telford, on Saturday, July 3.

Officers believe Wieczorkowski left the town following Mr Kurdziel's murder. They also said the 31-year-old also has links to Aberdeen, in Scotland, and is believed to have been there recently.

A statement from West Mercia Police said they "believe he may have information that can help police with enquiries".

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, of West Mercia Police Major Investigations Unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate the sad death of Dawid and would still like to speak to Robert Wieczorkowski who we believed left Telford following the murder of Dawid.

"I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is or may have information to help us find him to come forward.

"We also believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland and if anybody has information as to his whereabouts then please ring 999 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 0044_I_ 03072021.”

Dawid Kurdziel died on July 3

Seven people have so far been arrested after Dawid Kurdziel was found in Holyhead Road.

Police believe Mr Kurdziel, of Polish extraction, was stabbed near to the park and children's play area next to Millennium Village, off Ketley Road, and made his way to the main road where he was found.

In a tribute, his family said: “Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that's how he will be remembered.

“He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.

“Dawid - forever in our hearts.”