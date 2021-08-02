Amari Miller was caught with wraps of drugs worth nearly £2,000

Amari Miller, from Birmingham, regularly travelled to Telford to sell Class A drugs - offering a 'four wraps for £25' offer to addicts in the area.

Like all county lines dealers, he had a dedicated phone which he would use to advertise the offer to his 86 contacts in Telford, before personally delivering them four small wraps of drugs.

The 20-year-old, of Horton Square in Highgate, was eventually arrested at Telford Central railway station on September 2 last year after specialist officers investigating county lines dealing traced the phone.

When he was searched, officers from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit found the phone along with 166 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £1,755.

He was convicted of possession with intent to supply and sentenced to five years in prison.

Amari had previously been found guilty and sentenced for running a similar operation to Birmingham in Banbury, Oxfordshire, when arrested by Thames Valley Police back in 2018.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The cost to the West Midlands region of substance misuse is £1.4 billion every year. That includes the cost to society of drug-related crime, health and social service use and deaths.

"Half of all burglary, theft, shoplifting and robbery is committed by people who use heroin or cocaine regularly. This represents one in five crimes reported to West Midlands Police and tens of thousands of victims. Every three days in the West Midlands somebody dies from drug poisoning, with a death every four hours in England.