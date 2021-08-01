Two killed in crash after police chase in Wolverhampton

The police cordon on Cannock Road

The crash happened on the A460 Cannock Road at the junction with Wood Hayes Road in Westcroft, near Essington, at around 4am on Sunday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation and said the smash involved one car and happened after a "police pursuit".

Wood Hayes Road and the A460 Cannock Road were closed on Sunday morning as an investigation into what happened began.

Further details on the two people who died have not yet been released.

An IOPC spokeswoman said: “We have begun an independent investigation following a referral from Staffordshire Police into the circumstances surrounding a road traffic incident on Wood Hayes Road, Essington, Wolverhampton at 4am this morning, following a police pursuit.

"The fatal collision involved one vehicle and two people sadly died at the scene.

“Our investigators have been sent to the post incident procedures and are carrying out an assessment of the circumstances and available information.

“Our investigation follows a mandatory referral from Staffordshire Police and is in its early stages.”

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Staffordshire Police responded to a serious collision on Wood Hayes Road, Essington, at around 3.50am this morning.